CN meets US requirement for PTC on its tracks ahead of schedule

Chicago, IL — CN announced that it has successfully met the federal requirement to operate Positive Train Control (PTC) on all 35 of its U.S. subdivisions required to be equipped with PTC. It comes 13 months ahead of the December 2020 deadline.

“This milestone is a testament to the tenacious dedication of our CN railroading family,” said Rob Reilly, executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “It has been a tremendous journey, full of challenges, and obstacles we overcame.”

PTC is a safety overlay designed to prevent certain accidents resulting from human error, such as overspeed derailments. The system can initiate a full service brake application to stop a train if the crew does not take action.

CN is currently interoperable with Amtrak, CSX, NS, BNSF, CP and WSOR. The company expects to become fully interoperable with all tenant railroads by December 31, 2020.

“We can be proud that we met our regulatory targets and implemented a broad new portfolio of innovative technologies in geospatial information systems, location tracking, data analytics, machine learning, automation, a new dispatching system and safety and reliability engineering.” Reilly stated.