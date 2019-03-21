CN to invest $370M in Alberta rail infrastructure

Edmonton, AB — CN announced plans to invest approximately $370 million across Alberta in 2019 to expand and strengthen the Company’s rail network throughout the province.

“Following a record capital program in 2018, CN has been able to take on more traffic from different commodity sectors based on contracts with our customers. This year, CN is planning a new record capital investment in Alberta to continue boosting capacity and network resiliency and to meet growing traffic on our corridors across the Province,” said Doug Ryhorchuk, Vice-President of CN’s Western Region.

The Alberta investments are part of CN’s 2019 record $3.9-billion capital investment focused on enabling growth from all commodity segments, including consumer goods, grain, agricultural, forest, and energy products from all of our customers, safely and efficiently. Over two years, CN will have made a $7.4-billion capital investment.

“I appreciate CN making critical investments in Alberta that will help to grow our economy, create jobs, and ensure that Alberta and Western Canadian consumers continue to have access to key markets,” said Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre.

CN is currently deploying important safety enhancing technologies across its network, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, Distributed Air Cars and Automated Inspection Portals. These innovations, combined with CN’s investments in locomotives, capacity, infrastructure, and train crews, will support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets.

“Market access for Alberta producers is important for diversifying our economy, creating jobs, and making life better,” said Ken Kobly, President and CEO of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce. “It’s great to see CN is making investments geared toward improvement in the rail network and boosting market access for our producers.”

Planned expansion projects include:

Construction of about 12 miles of double track between Leaman and Nilton, west of Edmonton;

Construction of about 5 miles of double track near Entrance, east of the Alberta-British Columbia border;

Construction of about 7 miles of double track near Greenshields, east of Edmonton; and,

Building new tracks at Scotford Yard northeast of Edmonton to increase yard capacity for growing local demands.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of more than 90 miles of rail;

Installation of approximately 210,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 44 road crossing surfaces; and,

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure.

CN’s Alberta rail network includes key terminals in Edmonton, and Calgary, serving customers in forest products, intermodal, agricultural and energy markets across the province.