CN to invest $320 million in Alberta

Edmonton, AB — CN announced plans to invest $320 million across Alberta in 2018 to expand and strengthen the Company’s rail network throughout the province.

“We are investing for the long haul with these projects to boost capacity and network resiliency to meet growing demand in grain, energy, forest products and other markets so important to Alberta’s economy,” said Doug Ryhorchuk, vice-president of CN’s Western Region. “Our investments in new double track and yard expansions, combined with new equipment and more people, will help us deliver superior service to our customers in Alberta and North America. Additionally, our substantial investments to renew our existing railway infrastructure underscores our commitment to operating safely.”

The Alberta investments are part of CN’s record $3.4 billion capital program for 2018. They include more than 30 miles of new double track in four locations along CN’s busy transcontinental corridor across the province and rail yard expansions that will improve efficient movement of rail cars into and out of Edmonton. Other capital program elements will focus on the replacement, upgrade and maintenance of key track infrastructure to improve overall safety and efficiency.

“I am thrilled to see CN making critical investments in Alberta that will help to grow our economy, create jobs, and ensure that Alberta and Western Canadian consumers continue to have access to key markets,” said Randy Boissonnault, member of parliament for Edmonton Centre.

Planned expansion projects include:

Construction of 12 miles of double track west of Edmonton across Parkland County

Construction of about seven miles of double track near Wainwright, east of Edmonton

Construction of about seven miles of double track near Tofield, east of Edmonton

Construction of about 11 miles of double track near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border

Installation of a new bypass track at Walker Yard in Edmonton, to increase efficiency of train movements through the yard

Building new storage and bypass tracks at Scotford Yard northeast of Edmonton for additional car storage and improved operational efficiency

Building new track capacity at CN’s yard in Swan Landing

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of approximately 130 miles of rail

Installation of more than 270,000 new railroad ties

Rebuilds of approximately 40 road crossing surfaces

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure

CN’s Alberta rail network includes key terminals in Edmonton and Calgary, serving customers in forest products, intermodal, agricultural and energy markets across the province.

“Market access for Alberta producers is important for diversifying our economy, creating jobs, and making life better,” said Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier. “It’s great to see CN is making investments geared toward improvement in the rail network and boosting market access for our producers.”