CN to invest $210 in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon, SK — CN announced plans to invest approximately $210 million in Saskatchewan in 2018 to expand and strengthen the company’s rail network across the province.

“We are investing for the long haul with these projects to boost capacity and network resiliency,” said Doug Ryhorchuk, vice-president of CN’s Western Region. “Our investments in new double track across the Prairies combined with new equipment and more people will help us deliver superior service to our grain, energy and other customers across the province and North America. Additionally, our substantial investments to renew our existing railway infrastructure underscores our commitment to operating safely.”

The Saskatchewan investments are part of CN’s record $3.4 billion capital program for 2018. They include more than 20 miles of new double track in three locations along CN’s busy transcontinental corridor across the province. Other capital program investments will focus on the replacement, upgrade and maintenance of key track infrastructure to improve overall safety and efficiency.

Planned expansion projects include:

Construction of 10 miles of double track just east of Melville

Construction of about seven miles of double track west of the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border

Construction of about 11 miles of double track near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border

Installation of new track capacity at CN’s Melville Yard

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of approximately 40 miles of rail

Installation of more than 180,000 new railroad ties

Rebuilds of approximately 20 road crossing surfaces

Maintenance work on bridges, including continuation of a multi-year project on the rail bridge over the South Saskatchewan River east of Warman, plus culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure

CN’s Saskatchewan rail network connects agricultural customers across the Prairies to worldwide markets and has major terminals in Saskatoon, Regina and Melville.

“This investment by CN into Saskatchewan is very welcome and will play a critical role in keeping Saskatchewan products moving,” said Steve McLellan, chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce. “The new and enhanced rail lines, new cars, more people, and locomotives all mean our products will get to market faster to better serve our global clients. The importance of trade to our economy is clear and these investments show CN’s commitment to this province.”

“Moving grain from the Prairies to our customers in export markets is absolutely critical to western farmers,” said Jim Wickett, chair of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association and grain farmer at Rosetown, Saskatchewan. “We’re pleased CN is making these essential infrastructure investments and improving their capacity, which will help ensure we can move our crops efficiently for not just the next harvest, but also for the larger future harvests in the years ahead.”