CN to invest $210 million in Quebec

Montreal, QC — CN plans to invest approximately $210 million across Quebec in 2018 to strengthen the company’s rail network throughout the province, improving safety and supporting efficient service.

“We are again investing across the province to support a safe and fluid railway network, and our increasing investments in technology are making our Montreal headquarters part of the growing tech economy of Quebec,” said Michael Farkouh, vice-president of CN’s Eastern Region. “We remain committed to investing for the long haul to raise the bar on service for our customers across Quebec and North America, while continuing to strengthen our infrastructure in support of our unwavering commitment to railway safety.”

The investments are part of CN’s record C$3.4 billion capital program in 2018 and will focus on the replacement, upgrade and maintenance of key track infrastructure. The program includes upgrades to the automated gate system at CN’s Montreal intermodal terminal, improving truck flow and making it easier for trucks to move in and out of the facility. It also includes significant investments in information and technology as part of various initiatives to improve railway safety and customer service. After hiring more than 300 I&T professionals last year, CN continues to hire at its Montreal headquarters.

Planned capital work in Quebec will support network safety and efficiency through:

Installation of nearly 40 miles of new rail

Installation of more than 155,000 railroad ties

Rebuilds of more than 35 road crossing surfaces

Maintenance work on culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure

“A well-functioning transportation system supports middle-class jobs and contributes to the economic growth of our communities” said Marc Miller, member of parliament for Ville-Marie – Le Sud-Ouest – Île-des-Sœurs. “The investments announced today will help get local and international products to market in a safe and efficient manner.”

CN’s Quebec rail network stretches over approximately 2,000 miles and serves various regions, including the Port of Montreal. The Company’s headquarters, located in downtown Montreal, is home to close to 2,000 employees.

Stéphane Forget, president and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, said, “Many of the businesses that drive the economy of Quebec and its regions rely on seamless freight movement to thrive. CN’s investments in its rail network are an important step in this direction.”