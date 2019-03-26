CN to invest $120M in Manitoba rail infrastructure

Winnipeg, MB — CN announced plans to invest approximately $120 million in the company’s rail network across the province of Manitoba.

“Following a record capital program in 2018, CN has been able to take on more traffic from different commodity sectors based on contracts with our customers,” said Doug Ryhorchuk, Vice-President of CN’s Western Region. “This year, we are continuing to invest to boost capacity and network resiliency and to meet growing traffic on our corridors across the Province.”

The Manitoba investments are part of CN’s 2019 record $3.9-billion capital investment focused on enabling growth from all commodity segments, including consumer goods, grain, agricultural, forest, and energy products from all of our customers, safely and efficiently. Over two years, CN will have made a $7.4-billion capital investment.

“Rail is a fundamental link for farmers and producers on the Prairies. Investments such as these by CN are critical to ensuring that our Prairie products reach their markets, both nationally and internationally,” said Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services.

CN is currently deploying important safety enhancing technologies across its network, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, Distributed Air Cars and Automated Inspection Portals. These innovations, combined with CN’s investments in locomotives, capacity, infrastructure, and train crews, will support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets.

“CN employs over than 2,200 Manitobans and has made significant investments in Manitoba on infrastructure improvements and maintenance over the past five years,” said Chuck Davidson, President and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. “From the construction of a sophisticated national training centre in Winnipeg to the Symington Yard expansion designed to enhance shipping capabilities, CN has demonstrated a strong commitment to our province, and to our future growth and prosperity.”

Planned expansion projects include:

Construction of a new train passing siding near Nourse, east of Winnipeg; and,

Construction of 6.3 miles of double track near Exira, west of Portage la Prairie.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of more than 35 miles of rail;

Installation of approximately 59,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilds of 13 road crossing surfaces; and,

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

Manitoba is a major hub of CN’s transcontinental rail network and home to key facilities such as the Symington classification yard, the Transcona Shops, and CN’s Claude Mongeau National Training Centre.