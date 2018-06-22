CN to invest $10 million in Nova Scotia

Halifax, NS — CN said it plans to invest $10 million across Nova Scotia in 2018 to strengthen the company’s rail network in the province, improving safety and supporting efficient service.

The investments are part of CN’s overall capital program in 2018 and will focus on the replacement, upgrade and maintenance of key track infrastructure. Planned capital work in Nova Scotia will support network safety and efficiency through:

Installation of 6 miles of new rail

Installation of more than 2,100 railroad ties

Rebuilds of road crossing surfaces and maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure

Michael Farkouh, vice-president of CN’s Eastern Region, said: “We are again investing in Nova Scotia to support a safe and fluid railway network. CN remains committed to investing for the long haul to raise the bar on service for our customers across the province and North America, while continuing to strengthen our infrastructure in support of our unwavering commitment to railway safety.”

CN’s Nova Scotia rail network connects the Port of Halifax container terminals with markets in central Canada and the U.S. Midwest and accesses CN’s Autoport facility that handles vehicles for distribution across North America and to Newfoundland.

“I am pleased to see CN’s continued investment in Nova Scotia. Rail is integral to many industries across our province, and safe, efficient and reliable service is key to growing our economy,” explained Darren Fisher, member of parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour and chair of the Nova Scotia Caucus.

“Rail is an integral part of Nova Scotia’s transportation system and these capital investments are a sign of CN’s commitment to its operations in our province,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines. “CN’s networks are always welcome and support our community.”