CN introduces mobile app for drivers at its terminals

Montreal, QC — CN Rail has launched a mobile app to aimed at making visiting CN intermodal terminals faster and easier for its trucking partners.

The new GE ModalPass mobile app can save driveres valuable time at the gate and navigate CN Intermodal terminals more efficiently, according to the company.

The app allows drivers to:

Know that their gate entry is good before arriving at the terminal

Avoid booking, waybilling, and reservation delays

Complete gate entry from the comfort of their cab

Store and share electronic gate receipts

Check if their container is available

Receive valuable safety and information notifications from CN terminals

Currently available at CN terminals in Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto, with plans to expand, the ModalPass app is one of many ways that CN is using technology to enhance its services and operations.

“The ModalPass app for visiting a CN Terminal is another example of how CN is digitizing operations in order to drive efficiency and add value for our customers and our supply chain partners,” stated Keith Reardon, senior vice-president, Consumer Product Supply Chain Growth.