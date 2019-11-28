CN has plans to return rail network ‘back to normal operations’

Montreal, QC — CN announced that it is implementing a recovery plan following the end of the eight-day long strike.

“CN remains focused on growth and is already in recovery mode as our employees return to their normal shifts,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “Overriding emphasis will be placed on safety as we implement a disciplined and progressive ramp up to avoid congestion that can overwhelm parts of the supply chain that are the most vulnerable.”

According to CN, the strike caused its network to run at approximately 10 per cent capacity.

CN and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced that a tentative agreement for a new collective agreement was reached on Tuesday on behalf of 3,200 CN conductors and yard crews working on CN’s mainline and yards in Canada.

“Every strike day can cause several days of backlog, requiring time for the network to be fully current once it has returned to pre-strike operation levels,” read a statement issued by the company.

“In the coming days, [we] will continue to initiate its recovery plan and will stay in close direct contact with customers of the railroad to collect feedback on progress.”