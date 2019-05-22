CN hands out safety award to shippers

Montreal, QC — CN announced the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2018. In all, 137 companies were presented with the Safe Handling Award at a special ceremony.

“On behalf of CN, I am pleased to congratulate each of the Safe Handling Award recipients for 2018,” said James Cairns, senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain at CN. “Safety is a core value at CN and we are working closely with our customers to deliver their goods safely and efficiently. With this award, CN wants to recognize its clients who make the safe handling of dangerous goods a top priority.”

Launched in 1992, CN’s Safe Handling Award is presented to customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. The winners must meet established criteria, according to the total number of shipments of dangerous goods for all facilities.

The Safe Handling Award is an integral part of the Responsible Care Program – an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Please click on www.cn.ca/safehandlingawards to view the list of 2018 winners of CN’s Safe Handling Award.