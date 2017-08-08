CN conductors in Canada ratify new labour agreement

Montreal, QC — CN announced that the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference – Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY) union that represents the company’s conductors and yard crews in Canada has ratified a new collective agreement with the company.

The three-year agreement retroactive to July 23, 2016, provides wage increases and benefit improvements to approximately 3,000 conductors.

Mike Cory, CN executive vice-president and chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased to have completed this agreement with TCRC-CTY members. This agreement is testament to the benefits of relationship building and we look forward to continuing to foster this relationship moving forward. Together, we reached this agreement without a labour disruption allowing us to continue providing quality service to our customers.”