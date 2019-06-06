CN celebrates 100-year anniversary June 6

Ottawa,, ON — CN proudly marked its 100th anniversary. CN was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919, and has since contributed continuously to Canada’s economy and prosperity. CN’s anniversary will be marked in the Parliament of Canada through member statements in the House of Commons and in the Senate. CN also hosted a Gala for stakeholders in Ottawa featuring the Confederation Players, a Prince Edward Island-based troupe of costumed, young, bilingual Canadian actors trained to re-enact the Fathers and Ladies of Confederation.

Through its evolution over the years — from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 — CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada’s economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers’ goods annually. If you eat it, use it or drive it, chances are that CN moves it.

A hundred years ago, railroads like CN were at the forefront of pioneering changes to transportation to the benefit of the country. That pioneer spirit continues as CN railroaders constantly seek to innovate in how to move goods across North America more efficiently using new technologies.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished at CN over the past 100 years. On this very historic day, we think back to what our predecessors accomplished for CN and for their communities, and we look confidently to the future where CN will continue to be a leader in safety and technology and by transporting the goods the world needs and consumes more efficiently through our world-class supply chains,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “We encourage our employees, retirees and their families to mark our anniversary in the best way possible—by giving their time to a worthy organization in their community. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our CN employees and retirees for all their efforts over the years in getting us to where we are today.”

CN also announced a new program targeted at fostering employee civic engagement. In addition to the existing Railroader in Your Community Program, where CN donates up to $1000 to organizations in the names of every CN employee or retiree that does volunteer work, CN employees and retirees, and their families, along with CN customers and partners, will be encouraged to donate time to an organization of their choice that has a direct and tangible impact in their community. This initiative will take place as the CN in Your Community Day every June 6 going forward—not only to mark the company’s anniversary, but more importantly, to demonstrate CN’s commitment to have a positive impact in every community where its employees and retirees live and work.

“CN’s history is closely tied to Canada’s economic and social development, and now to that of North America,” said Robert Pace, chairman of CN’s board of directors. “I am pleased that CN continues its efforts to play an important and positive role in our communities with safety at the heart of its values. It’s great to see what CN’s employees and retirees have accomplished in the last 100 years and what they will continue to do as they continue to innovate in the future.”

As 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and as CN played an important role in moving Canadian troops and military equipment in our war efforts, CN’s first targeted volunteer event during CN in Your Community Day will be to support Canada’s veterans. Many Canadian soldiers traveled on CN trains on their way for overseas deployment. CN employees will be visiting 250 veterans at the Perley & Rideau Veterans Health Center in Ottawa.

For CN’s 100th anniversary, the Company will tour parts of North America with CN 100: A Moving Celebration. The moving interactive container village celebrates the people, history and future of CN along with the communities along CN’s network. In each city where the festivities will occur, CN will also create a Community Board of community leaders to guide its Stronger Communities Fund decisions and strengthen community partnerships. The Company will also plant commemorative forests of 100 mature trees as a legacy gift for the host cities. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations, please visit www.CN100.ca.