CN only Canadian company on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Montreal, QC — CN announced it has again earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

This marks the seventh consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI World Index and the 10th consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI North America Index. CN is the only Canadian company listed in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector.

The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying sustainability leaders from each industry on a global and regional level. The annual review of the DJSI family is based on a thorough analysis of economic, environmental and social performance, assessing issues such as corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain standards, stakeholder engagement and labour practices.

“We are honoured to be listed among the world’s best and we continue to invest in building a sustainable future for our employees, our communities and our supply chain partners,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “CN moves North America’s economy and we are committed to helping our customers deliver responsibly.”

The DJSI World Index recognizes the top 10 per cent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index from each sector based on their sustainability scores.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World index is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially relevant Environmental, Social, and Governance factors and S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. RobecoSAM invited the world’s largest 3,400 companies from developed and emerging markets to take part in its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment.