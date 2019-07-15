CN appoints new VP to oversee digital transformation

Montreal, QC — CN announced that David Trent, a global IT leader with over 20 years of experience, will be joining the company as part of the railway’s objective of modernizing its scheduled railroading model.

In his most recent role, Trent was appointed Vice-President, Technology and Digital at Canfor Corporation, the world’s largest producer of sustainable lumber, pulp, paper and energy in 2018. During his tenure as a member of the executive team, Trent spearheaded the digital transformation of the organization. Trent obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University and also earned a CPA, CMA designation. He has previously served on the Board of Directors for the CIO Association of Canada.

“I’m pleased to welcome David to the CN ONE TEAM,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “David’s proven track record in creating value for the business and transforming an organization towards digitization is mission-critical as we modernize our operations. Through cost efficiencies, asset utilization and superior customer experience, CN’s new Chief Digital Officer will drive long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders.”

In his role, Trent will assume the overall responsibility to build a digitally agile organization and provide the best digital thinking and solutions to the business and CN’s customers. Trent and his team will work with business and operational leaders to drive improved performance and customer experience.

Based in Montreal, starting August 19th, 2019, David will report to Michael Foster, executive vice-president and chief information and technology officer at CN.