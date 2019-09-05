CN and Evergreen extend intermodal agreement

Montreal, QC —CN and Evergreen Line announced that their long-standing relationship of 27 years will continue with a new agreement extending their intermodal partnership, with Evergreen calling at CN served ports such as Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and Halifax.

“We are pleased to be renewing our partnership with CN,” said Roy Amalfitano, vice chairman of Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Corporation, the general agency of Evergreen Line for North America. “After nearly three decades of close collaboration, we look forward to being able to rely on their excellence in transportation services and their unique North American network that spans three coasts.”

“We are proud that Evergreen continues to value CN’s network reach and excellence in supply chain logistics,” said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president of consumer product supply chain at CN. “Strategic and profitable growth is a key pillar of CN’s agenda and that means being part of the solution which enables Evergreen to continue expanding within the North American market and beyond.”