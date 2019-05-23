CMA CGM launches temperature-controlled shipping division

Marseilles, France — CMA CGM announced the launch of its new Reefer Pharma division, specially dedicated to temperature-controlled shipping of pharmaceutical products and boasting advanced expertise.

For organizing and closely monitoring the shipping of this highly sensitive cargo, CMA CGM provides its customers with a dedicated team of experts who ensure 24/7 monitoring from the Group’s head office in Marseilles, as well as aboard its ships and from the company’s operational centres in Singapore and Miami.

CMA CGM offers:

Safety procedures: containers among the newest, guaranteeing the absence of external contamination; inspection of each container before it leaves the warehouse; sealed containers to deny access to those without authorisation; limited handling of containers during transportation

Transparency and real-time monitoring: temperature control throughout shipping; data analysis; connected containers, enabling monitoring of humidity levels and containers’ technical configurations

Regular inspections of CMA CGM subcontractors and facilities, in order to consistently provide customers with high-quality services

The quality of the pharmaceutical shipping solution proposed by CMA CGM meets the most demanding of international standards:

Compliance with European regulations: CMA CGM meets the European Union’s Good Distribution Practice requirements, which regulate the monitoring and distribution chains of pharmaceutical products in order to maintain the quality and integrity of shipped goods. These European regulations guarantee high standards in terms of quality as well as health and safety, at all stages of shipping (storage, transport and handling).

Quality certification: CMA Ships, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group that is responsible for the Group’s fleet, is ISO 9001:2015 certified. With this certification, CMA CGM reaffirms its ability to consistently offer products and services that meet its customers’ expectations and comply with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

“By launching the CMA CGM Reefer Pharma Division, we are seeking to raise the standards of safety and care regarding the goods that our customers entrust to us,” stated Mathieu Friedberg, senior vice president, Commercial Agencies Network, CMA CGM at the launch. “For us, it’s a matter of responsibility and delivering on our promise to provide optimal, adapted solutions.”