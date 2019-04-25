CMA CGM launches digital platform for customers

Marseilles, France — CMA CGM Group launched CMA CGM eSolutions, an entirely digital eco-system comprising an online agency and other e-commerce channels such as Electronic Data Interchanges (EDI) and Application Programming Interfaces (API) which allow the digital transmission of relevant information and data between CMA CGM and its customers.

A large majority of the CMA CGM Group’s bookings are made via its eCommerce solutions, among which half are made through the Group’s web platform. With CMA CGM eSolutions, customers will have the possibility to experience a 100% digital journey when they choose CMA CGM to transport their goods.

For several years, CMA CGM has developed and launched a whole set of digital solutions such as schedule research, quotation request, booking, shipping instructions, documentation, shipping dashboard, tracking. Today, the CMA CGM Group is strengthening its digital customer experience by offering its clients a new sales channel to ease their journey and allow them to strengthen their productivity and develop their business.

New features are currently available at regional or global level and will be gradually rolled out on the different platforms of the Group’s brands:

ePricing: customer’s real time access to his/her rates and instant spot quotation

eBooking: booking recast (5 steps to 1 step) for a simplified, more intuitive and autocomplete booking

eBill of Lading: fully digital Bill of Lading

eTracking: visualization of customer’s cargo position at sea on a map with updated time of arrival

ePayment: freight invoice online payment

eCharges: live cost estimation including a D&D simulator

More features will be launched in the coming months to further improve customer experience with CMA CGM and its subsidiaries:

An offering of value-added services such as insurance products

New features on mobile application

Enhancements and constant updating of existing features

As part of its eSolutions, CMA CGM will now offer priority boarding to its customers using its digital platform, allowing them to secure space on board. First offered by CMA CGM from India to Europe, priority boarding will be gradually offered to other countries and carriers within the CMA CGM Group.

With a secured space on board for their container, customers will be able to plan more efficiently their supply chain thus enhancing their business and efficiency towards their own customers.