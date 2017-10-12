CMA CGM to establish shipping, technology incubator in Marseilles

Marseilles, France – At the Salon des Entrepreneurs (trade fair) in Marseilles, Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of the CMA CGM Group, announced the Group’s intention to create its own start-up incubator in Marseilles, and to attract them from around the world.

This project complements various and local initiatives developed by CMA CGM:

Support for the Carburateur, the incubator for the northern districts of Marseilles

Partnership with Aix Marseille French Tech, a key player in digital innovation

Partnership with The Camp, an innovative campus bringing together large companies, start-ups, teachers and researchers

Partnership with Infosys, a global IT leader, to accelerate the transformation of its information system

This also complements the initiatives implemented through the Corporate Ventures fund, CMA CGM Ventures.

“With this project, CMA CGM wishes to play a leading role not only in the economic development of the territory but also in the development of start-ups,” said Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM Group. “The incubator complements the Group’s digital ecosystem to accelerate its transformation and benefit from the best in the world, in the interests of our customers, the society and the territory. ”