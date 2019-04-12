ClearDestination acquires JFleet

Montreal, QC — ClearDestination announced that it has acquired the company Jarca and its transportation management system (TMS) products, Jfleet.

With this acquisition, ClearDestination will continue to meet the pressing challenges of all stakeholders in the supply chain, from the first to the last mile—and everything in between. ClearDestination, a delivery management solution (DMS) for the logistics industry, has developed cutting-edge solutions that combine operational research algorithms, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and location-based technologies—all of which are proof of its forward-thinking mindset when it comes to helping manufacturers, retailers and carriers streamline their businesses.

Adding award-winning JFleet to ClearDestination’s offering will provide a more integrated approach to the problems of moving products, thereby eliminating the operational, communications and visibility silos in logistical supply chains. In addition, combining the solutions will significantly enhance clients’ overall experience in managing their logistics.

“We are proud of this merger as it will enable both companies to expand further and faster,” explained François Eric, Vice President of TMS at ClearDestination. “By accelerating the development of our solutions and leveraging our core strengths, we’re planning to take transportation management to a whole new level—one that has not yet been seen in the market.”

“JFleet was a natural fit for ClearDestination. We share the same vision regarding transportation logistics. We are committed to offering unmatched customer service. Our two company cultures are aligned along similar values,” said Christian Lafrance, CEO at ClearDestination. “While we are eager to address the global market’s needs with a completely integrated platform, we will take the time to complete the merger smoothly—and in a way that makes sense for our businesses, teams and clients. The future of our joint development looks very bright indeed.”