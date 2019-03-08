CLA celebrates International Women’s Day with female crew

Captain Jacqueline Robinson and First Officer Carina Krause celebrated International Women’s Day 2019 by becoming the first all-female crew to fly one of Volga Dnepr’s United Kingdom-based subsidiary carrier CargoLogicAir’s Boeing 747 freighters.

As businesses and communities around the world spent the day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, Captain Robinson and First Officer Krause were making their final flight preparations at Frankfurt Airport before taking off for Atlanta with a payload of over 100 tonnes of cargo onboard one of CLA’s 747-400ERF aircraft – but not before they were presented with flowers to mark their special milestone from colleagues at CargoLogicAir.

Jacqueline Robinson – who has more than 3,000 hours flying 747s – joined CLA in 2015 as a Senior First Officer and was promoted to Captain in 2018, while Carina Krause started with the airline last year, having previously flown for GSS and TUI Germany respectively. CLA’s crew members also include another female First Officer, Tanya Apps, who previously worked for the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

David Kerr, CEO of CargoLogicAir, said: “As a growing international airline, we want to promote the aviation industry as a great career choice for men and women and we want to ensure that we attract, and offer opportunities to, the most talented individuals to support our expansion plans. Today, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we recognise the important contributions all of our female employees are making to the success of CargoLogicAir, as symbolised by Captain Robinson and First Officer Krause.”