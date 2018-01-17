CITT webinar explores how Amazon is changing consumer expectations

Webinar: Fear of Amazon: Changing Consumer Expectations and What You Can Do to Compete

Presenter: Justin Bailie, Founder, Rose Rocket

Date: January 22, 2018

Time: 12-1 pm et

Cost: $75

Registration is available here: http://www.citt.ca/Webinars/fear-of-amazon.html

Explosive ecommerce growth. Consumers expecting same-day delivery. Lack of technology from the carrier and retailer side. Expanding well beyond consumer goods, Amazon had forever changed the landscape of retail in a way that is leaving many on all sides of the transportation wondering how their businesses will keep up.

In this webinar, Justin Bailie, a tech entrepreneur focused on the transportation industry will discuss how large and small retailers alike face disruption and irrelevancy. He will discuss how carriers are ill prepared to support the needs of their customers to get ahead (or keep pace) with Amazon, then will suggest ways that both retailers and carriers can work together to meet the changing demands of their customers while delivering an enhanced customer experience – that is profitable.

By attending this webinar, you’ll learn

Small and Quick wins you can start on today as both a carrier and retailer to get ahead of Amazon and other e-comm giants

Transportation technologies carriers can use to be a better partner to large customers

How retailers can offer a faster and home delivery option to customers

How carriers and retailer scan create more visibility and scalability into final mile deliveries

About the Presenter:

Justin Bailie, Founder, Rose Rocket

Justin Bailie is the co founder and president of Rose Rocket, a TMS for Modern Trucking Companies. Justin, a serial entrepreneur in the area of logistics and transportation has founded 4 startups in the transportation, technology and ecommerce verticals and while raising millions in venture capital from Silicon Valley investors. Consistently recognized as a top industry influencer Bailie has been quoted and/or contributed to over 30 national and international publications including INC magazine, Huffington Post and the Globe and Mail. Justin regularly gives talks and sits on panels at industry events that include, the Surface Transportation Summit in Toronto, the C.I.T.T annual conference and the CSCMP annual event. Bailie is recognized as a subject matter expert in the transportation industry and advises logistics professionals on e commerce, “start up” software methodologies, and modern revenue generation practices. Justin is a published author, Y combinator alumni, lives in Toronto Canada and is a father of three.