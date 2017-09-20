CITT Webinar – CBSA Trade Compliance Verifications

Toronto, ON – Any company which imports into Canada can be selected for a trade compliance verification. Being familiar with the process and incorporating customs compliance into your operations can make these verifications quick and routine. But being unprepared or uneducated on customs compliance can result in additional duties, taxes, and/or penalties – as well as the damage to your professional and your organization’s reputation.

In an October 4 webinar – CBSA Trade Compliance Verifications – presented by CITT, Grace Di Marca, CCLP, CCS, CTCS National Manager – Customs Consulting, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd, will explain what a Trade Compliance Verification is and the reasons why CBSA conducts verifications. She will explain the 3 main trade programs – Classification, Valuation, and Tariff Treatment/Origin – and will outline what CBSA looks for when examining sampled import transactions. She will also present a high-level look at the process flow of an audit, and explain what happens once an audit is completed.

After this webinar, you’ll have a better understanding of:

Awareness of CBSA’s compliance monitoring

Knowledge of the monetary costs of non-compliance associated with it ;

An understanding of the need to proactively create internal compliance processes to monitor, measure, and correct errors – before CBSA selects your organization

Webinar: CBSA Trade Compliance Verifications

Presenter: Grace Di Marca, CCLP, CCS, CTCS, National Manager – Customs Consulting, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Date: October 4, 2017

Time: 12-1 pm et

Cost: $75

Registration is available here: http://www.citt.ca/webinars/cbsa-compliance-2017.html

About the Presenter: Grace Di Marca, CCLP, CCS, CTCS, National Manager – Customs Consulting, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Grace has worked in the logistics industry for over 25 years. Starting out at a small customs brokerage operation while attending the University of Toronto, Grace has progressed in the customs brokerage field and is currently the National Manager of Customs Consulting at Kuehne + Nagel Ltd. Grace completed the CITT program of study in 2010 and has attained the CCLP Designation.