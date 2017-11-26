Toronto, ON – The CITT Toronto Area Council will be holding their Holiday gathering on Nov 29. The event will be held at Gabriel’s Restaurant again, this event is a great casual networking opportunity that will allow you to meet the 2018 Executive Team, make new business contacts, re-connect with old friends and be introduced to leading industry professionals and mentors. There will be lots of door prizes. And if you want to donate anything we will recognise you and your company. And we will be announcing and presenting the CITT Toronto Area Council Bursary winners for 2017.

https://citt-toronto_area_council-holiday_gathering.eventbrite.ca