CITT Toronto Area Council elects new executive team

Toronto, ON – At their October 11, 2018 General Meeting held at Kuehne & Nagel Ltd. headquarters in Mississauga, ON, the CITT Toronto Area Council (TAC) elected a new council for their 2018-2019 year.

TAC Exec Team for 2018-2019

Chair – William G. Moseley CCLP, Manager, Global Trade Services, Federal Express Canada

Vice Chair – Michael Gomes CD, CCLP, CSP, CTB, Principal, 3PL Broker

Treasurer – Cornelius Wong CCLP – Recruitment Consultant, Lock Search Group

Secretary – Michael Arimah CCLP – Senior Operations Manager, Fellowes Canada Ltd.

Events Coordinator – Silvio Kusakawa, Shipping and Receiving Manager; Les Plats du Chef

Officers at Large

Duane Chiasson CCLP– Business Development manager, RF Pathways – Past Chair

Millie Jie Leng – Lead Hand Customs Brokerage, DHL Express (Canada) Ltd.

Denise Ponte CCLP Business Development- Effective Logistical Solutions

Joyce Xu CCLP– Analyst, CN

Grace Di Marca CCLP, CCS, CTCS – National Manager, Tariff Support Unit, Customs Consulting, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.

Tom Pauls CCLP Managing Director at SCL Search Consultants Ltd

Duane Chiasson Stepping down as chair

“It has been an honour to serve a vibrant community such as the one we continue to experience year after year with the CITT members in the local Toronto area. It never ceases to amaze me how many new and returning people come out to our events. Our five pillar events continue to grow in strength: Holiday Helpers, Holiday Gathering, Golf Tournament, Bursary and Terry Fox Run. Participation locally is an extension of the designation, not only for Certification Maintenance Units (CMUs), but it also allows us to be in front of Supply Chain and Logistics people networking on a scale unequalled in our small community. The designation becomes more relevant as area councils engage within the community bringing more value to the individual designates own brand. Although I will continue to serve on the council I look forward to doing so under the leadership of William Moseley.”

William Mosely New chair for 2019

“For the past sixty years CITT has played an integral role in facilitating the interaction and exchange of ideas amongst supply chain logistics professionals in Canada. I am delighted to have the opportunity to take the helm of the CITT, Toronto Area Council as we forge ahead, building on an already strong foundation. Over the next year the TAC will seek to strengthen relationships with other area councils and CITT at the national level as we execute our mandate of contributing to the community and serving as a valuable resource for industry professionals and students.”