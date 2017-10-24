CITT Toronto Area Council elects new Chair

Mississauga, ON – On October 12th, 2017 at a General Meeting having taken place at Kuehne + Nagel Ltd. headquarters in Mississauga, Ont., the CITT Toronto Area Council (TAC) elected (all acclaimed) a new council for 2018:

Chair – Duane Chiasson CCLP, Business Development, Effective Logistical Solutions (Contractor of Yusen Logistics)

Vice Chair – Michael Gomes CD, CCLP, CSP, CTB, 3PL Broker

Treasurer – Cornelius Wong CCLP – Recruitment Consultant, SCL Search Consultants Ltd.,

Secretary – Shaukat Khan CCLP – Manager Consulting, Farrow Consulting

Events Coordinator – Demi Todorov CCS, CTCS, CCLP – Customs Compliance Consultant, DHL Global Forwarding (Canada) Inc.

Events Coordinator – Victoria Jones – Logistics Coordinator at Cambrian Solutions

The following were asked to sit on the council as Members at Large because of ongoing commitments from TAC 2017:

Millie Jie Leng – Lead Hand Customs Brokerage, DHL Express (Canada) Ltd.– Holiday Helpers Wrapping Night

Denise Ponte CCLP Business Development- Effective Logistical Solutions – Holiday Helpers Liaison

Joyce Xu CCLP– Analyst, CN – Bursary award

Mike Upwood CCLP – President, Marbro Logistics Inc., – Golf Tournament manager

Grace Di Marca CCLP, CCS, CTCS – National Manager – Tariff Support Unit, Customs Consulting – Kuehne + Nagel Ltd. – CSCB Liaison

“I am very much looking forward to chairing the council for another year,” said Chiasson. “I am also excited that there is a good mixture of new faces and true veterans returning and some students. I also wish a fond farewell to Tom Pauls who is stepping down completely from council activities. Tom has served the council in one capacity or another for at least 12 years, 3 of those years being Chair. Tom has certainly left his mark on the council and much of the success can be attributed to his hard work. Also moving on will be Bill Carter who has graciously served as Secretary for the past two years.

“Participation locally is an extension of the designation, not only for the Certification Maintenance Units (CMU’s) but it also allows us to be in front of Supply Chain and Logistics communities in holding events such as tours, work shops and Speakers Series, allowing us to network personally on a scale unequaled in our small community. The farther the reach of the CITT vision through the area councils the more relevant the designation becomes and the more value is brought to the designates’ own personal brand.”

For more information about the Toronto Area Council please contact dchiasson@elsgroup.net.