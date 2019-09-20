CITT to offer “micro-credential” program

Lethbridge, AB — CITT has announced the launch of a new “micro-credential” in supply chain logistics, designed as a foundational course in the discipline. The credential, “Canadian Supply Chain Transportation & Logistics Fundamentals” was developed by CITT’s subject matter experts in collaboration with Teamworks Career Centre, a Lethbridge-based organization with the mandate of career development and connecting employers with talent.

The micro-credential will be available September 30th and is CITT’s first self-contained program designed specifically for those new to the field. “An important part of CITT’s mandate is teaching the competencies of a logistics professional to those in industry – and that includes those looking to enter the discipline, who now have many education options, but may not have a clear path to their first job in the sector” said Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT. “We’ve developed a training program of about 130 hours that will provide a practical, broad foundation of supply chain logistics and transportation knowledge to the many people looking to enter field quickly.” She continued “We’re thrilled to be able to teach the industry-valued competencies employers need to individuals looking to take their first steps into our world.”

Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer, Cyndi Vos believes this course will have many benefits to the region. “This new program is an important milestone for Lethbridge and our region. One that strengthens the region’s workforce in critical industries that provide an essential business function for our economic well-being.”

The Canadian Supply Chain Transportation and Logistics Fundamentals program also marks the first of what CITT hopes will be several such micro-credentials – including those intended for more senior professionals. “More and more, we’ve heard interest from industry for shorter, hyper-focused learning that can quickly build in-demand skills. Not only for entry-level talent, but also for those in the higher tiers of management” Ms. Melchionna added. “Look for more news from CITT in the months ahead.”