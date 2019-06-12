CITT president appointed to Royal Canadian Mint Board of Directors

Ottawa, ON — Finance Minister Bill Morneau today announced the appointment of CITT president and CEO Pina Melchionna to the Board of Directors of the Royal Canadian Mint, for a term of four years.

Melchionna is a lawyer and financial services executive with over 25 years of experience. In addition to her role at CITT, which she has held since 2017, Melchionna has also held a variety of executive positions in the financial services sector, most recently as Executive Vice-President of Concentra Bank. She has also held executive positions in client service roles at CIBC, HSBC and Scotiabank.

Melchionna previously managed her own private legal practice for 10 years, while also serving as a sessional instructor at various colleges. She also sits and has sat on a number of boards and committees.

Melchionna holds a Bachelor of Arts from York University, a Law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and an MBA from Dalhousie University.

“I am pleased to offer my congratulations to Melchionna on [her] appointment as Director of the Royal Canadian Mint,” stated Morneau. “Her wealth of professional experience, as well as the breadth of her regional perspectives, will serve the Board well as it helps the Mint continue to produce the quality coins used and collected by people here at home, and around the world.”