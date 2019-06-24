CITT Manitoba Area Council honours new CCCLPs

Winnipeg, MB — The Manitoba Council of the Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation (CITT) held it’s Annual Dinner and New CCLP (CITT Certified Logistics Professional) Celebration ceremony on June 20.

The annual dinner is an opportunity for the council to reflect on the years achievements, present newly certified CCLP members with their certificates, and award two students, one from high school and one from Red River College with scholarships to assist them in their logistics career path.

Congratulations to newly certified CCLP members:

Dimitrios Athanasiou (Palliser Furniture)

Kewei Cen, Kevin Vandal (Bison Transport)

Marla Destefano, Cheryl Wenzel (Winpak)

Ryan Masters (Day & Ross)

Russell Sward (Welder’s Supplies), David Bourrier (Price Industries)

Zhen Chai (Pepsi)

Evgeni Glinberg (North West Company)

Adebayo Oketooto (Petland)

Esnart Shepande (Canadian National Railway) from Red River College was presented with the Walter Kenneth Morris Memorial Scholarship. This $500 scholarship recognizes a Manitoba student who excels in the organization’s Transportation Systems course (online or in class) and who goes on to excel in Logistics Processes. This award was first presented in 2007 and is named for Walter Morris who passed away November 23, 2005. Walter was one of the leading facilitators in the Province of Manitoba, teaching both the Distribution #1 (Transportation Systems) and #2 courses (Logistics Processes), and held numerous positions on both the Manitoba Council and at the National Level.

The Darren Christle Innovation Award was presented to Nikole Lando. This award is presented to a Grade 12 student at the Windsor Park Collegiate in Winnipeg, who exemplifies Innovation in school work and supply chain activities in the Windsor Park Collegiate Career Internship Program. First presentation of this award was in 2010. This annual bursary includes a plaque and a cheque for $250. Winners are selected by the school and must meet a criteria that includes volunteering, a completion of a logistics/ supply case study, verbal, written and problem solving skills while maintaining a minimum 70% average in academics.

Long standing CCLP members Michelle Madden (5 yrs.), Steve Pratte (5 yrs.), and Dale Bjorklund (10 yrs.) were also recognized for achieving CCLP designation milestones.