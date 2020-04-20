CITT increases online course offerings

Toronto, ON — CITT has announced it is increasing its offerings of online courses in its upcoming spring semester, beginning May 4, with two new courses. Strategic Selling for Supply Chain Professionals and Strategic Purchasing for Supply Chain Professionals were designed to address increased demand from industry for professional development in these skill sets.

“In the midst of this pandemic, more people are looking for learning options they can pursue at home” said Pina Melchionna, CITT’s President & CEO. “We’re honored to be able to serve supply chain logistics professionals at this time. When the spotlight is on the professionals who keep society functioning, we’re here for them to build their abilities and develop their careers. The CCLP (CITT-Certified Logistics Professional) program of study and our courses has been online for 15 years – so there will be no interruption in our commitment to delivering professional development to the sector.”

“In fact,” Melchionna added “because so many in the industry are looking online, it seemed a perfect time to debut two new in-demand courses. After the very popular launch of our course Negotiation Strategies for Supply Chain Professionals, learners wanted to know what was next. CITT had so much positive feedback on both the material, and the tangible results learners were seeing, that we knew there were more opportunities to build these abilities and address this unmet need.”

Interested learners should visit www.citt.ca to learn more – and register before May 4.