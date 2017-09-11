CITT hosts webinar on reverse logistics

Toronto, ON — CITT is hosting a webinar September 13 on Reverse Logistics and Remanufacturing, featuring Eian Campbell, CCLP, Director of Operations of Danby Products Limited, who will discuss reverse logistics and share his hard-earned insights on turning this cost centre into a profit centre.

Time: 12-1 pm et

Cost: $75

http://www.citt.ca/webinars/reverse_logistics.html

This webinar will cover:

The current state of reverse logistics

Cost reduction strategies (both pre-purchase and post-purchase)

Triple bottom line opportunities

Freight negotiations strategies

Remanufacturing strategies

B-channel opportunities

By attending this webinar, you’ll understand freight strategies for returned merchandise, key opportunities in analyzing returned merchandise, and re-selling strategies. This session will be invaluable to operations, facilities, procurement, and transportation managers, and will also provide fascinating insights and learning for anyone involved in the supply chain.

About the Presenter: Eian Campbell, CCLP, Director of Operations, Danby Products Limited

Eian Campbell, CCLP, has been working in the supply chain logistics business for over 30 years, with duties such as warehousing, foreign markets, inventory control, and transportation, including drayage, OTR, courier, and intermodal. He has held his current role as Director of Operations for Danby Products for 19 years, where he manages company-owned warehouses as well as those operated by 3 and 4pls, transportation in Canada, the US, and Mexico. Mr. Campbell currently sits on CITT’s Board of Directors.