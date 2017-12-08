CITT courses towards CCLP designation start January 22

Toronto, ON – CITT reminds those in industry interested in working towards their CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation that the last chance to register for courses in its winter semester is Friday, January 19. Those who miss this deadline won’t be able to start CITT courses until spring, so prospective students are advised to register immediately if they wish to earn the CCLP designation as quickly as possible. Online registration is available 24/7 at www.citt.ca/cclp.

For more information, contact CITT at 416-363-5696 ext. 0 or info@citt.ca