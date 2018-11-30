CITT, Brighton College partner to offer supply chain logistics diploma program

Vancouver, BC — CITT and Brighton College have announced the creation of a new Supply Chain Logistics Diploma program, available through Brighton.

“Brighton College is pleased to partner with CITT in the delivery of its new Supply Chain Logistics Diploma Program.” said Amanda Cabrera, Dean of Academics at Brighton College. “Students will begin with Business, International Trade and CIFFA courses through a blended delivery model at Brighton College, then complete their studies online with 5 CITT courses. This means the graduates will not only have their diploma, but will have also completed the academic requirements to hold the CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation, and achieve eligibility for the CIFFA certification as well.”

“This is the first program of its type at Brighton, combining blended and online learning to offer students flexible study and the opportunity to interact with industry peers across Canada.” Cabrera noted.

Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT echoed the enthusiasm. “We’re very excited to be a crucial part of Brighton College’s new diploma program” she said. “With more and more supply chain programs being offered across the country, students are increasingly looking for a way to differentiate themselves from other graduates. And businesses are eager for a way to assess the competencies of potential hires, with curriculum varying so widely between individual programs. This diploma program will give graduates a very solid education in the field, and put them on track to holding a credential respected by industry. That will result in a significant benefit to the graduate and businesses looking to hire them”.

“We’re already looking forward to welcoming the first cohort of Brighton graduates into the CITT community and seeing them thrive as the next generation of leaders in industry”.