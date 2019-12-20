CITT awards MircoCredential to first class

Lethbridge, AB – Teamworks Career Centre, in partnership with CITT, has just awarded its first class with its new MicroCredential in “Canadian Transportation & Logistics Fundamentals.” The credential, designed as part of Teamworks’ Careers in Supply Chain program, provides a foundation of supply chain logistics competencies to those looking to enter the sector. Completing this program also earns learners the first two logistics credits in the program of study towards CITT’s CCLP (CITT-Certified Logistics Professional) designation.

“We’re very pleased with the launch of this new MicroCredential, and the pathways it provides for those excited to begin a career in this discipline” said Pina Melchionna, CITT’s President & CEO. “With so many new programs and schools offering supply chain programs, we believe it is very important for there to be a bridging credential that learners know teaches the competencies and knowledge industry needs. For those whose previous experience is in different industries or outside of Canada, this MicroCredential has been designed to prepare them to step into their first supply chain role with the solid foundation to build a rewarding career in this ever-growing industry.”

She added “The results speak for themselves, too. Several of the program graduates have already landed jobs in the field – with others looking as if they’ll be hired shortly. CITT is proud to help enable those interested in logistics to build the abilities they need to get into the business – and to help employers hungry for new talent. We’re already looking forward to the next crop of graduates in this program – and to expanding similar programs across the country.