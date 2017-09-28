CITT announces newest class of CCLP designates

Toronto, ON — CITT is pleased to congratulate the 95 supply chain logistics professionals who earned their CCLP (CITT-Certified Logistics Professional) designation between June 2016 and June 2017.

A complete list of the newly certified professionals can be found at: www.citt.ca/scl_talent_pool/new_cclps.html

“Earning the CCLP designation is a significant career milestone, and we’re proud to welcome each of these professionals into the CITT community” said Catherine Viglas, CITT President & CEO.

This year CITT also inducted 14 professionals into its “Quarter Century Club” — recognizing those who have held their designation from CITT for an uninterrupted 25 years:

Tina S. Burghardt, CCLP

Jean-Pierre Castell, CCLP

John F. Chipperfield, CCLP

Rene Collin, CCLP

Gary C. Hyde, CCLP

Pierre-Andre Loiselle, CCLP

Marc-Aurele Malaison, CCLP

Dean S. MacNamee, CCLP

Marjorie Passmore, CCLP

Wade Petrishen, CCLP

Shana L. Potter, CCLP

Martin A. Prokselj, CCLP

Randy W. Toy, CCLP

Graeme D. Wells, CCLP

They also congratulated three CCLPs who earned their designations from CITT in 1977 and have now held them them for 40 uninterrupted years:

Jeffrey N. Gazen, CCLP

Terry A. Mills, CCLP

Jim A. White, CCLP

A currently is of all professionals who currently hold the CCLP designation can be found at www.citt.ca/cclps