CITT announces annual academic award winners and 2014-15 honour roll

TORONTO, Ont.–CITT has just declared the winners of their 6 prestigious academic awards, which are awarded to the students who receive top marks in CITT’s specialized logistics courses. The awards will be presented at Canada Logistics Conference 2015, in Niagara Falls, which takes place over October 25-27th.

“This was my final course working towards my CCLP designation” said Elaine Fan, CCLP, of Weston Wood Solutions, winner of the Robert A. Hains Memorial Award. “The courses have given me so much confidence in the decisions I’m now able to make. It’s been a wonderful journey becoming a CITT-Certified Logistics Professional. I strongly suggest people take the program because of how much I learned.”

Three of this year’s winners, Gregory Shnerer , Franco Ming Cui, CCLP, and Scott Dimond, CCLP, got started with CITT through their respective work at CP.

“CP encourages employees to work towards CCLP to learn more about their role and to develop their career,” said Cui. “And I can see why. As a carrier, we have to be able to avoid claims and protect our business. In Transportation Law I really developed those abilities.”

Lisa Steiger, CCLP of Absorbent Products Ltd reported that she decided to take CITT courses specifically to accelerate the development of her skill set.

“There’s only so much you can learn on the job – especially when things are really busy. I felt I needed a wider breadth of skills to do more. One of my new roles is involved in implementing Lean processes, and I’ve been able to mesh what I’ve learned with CITT with lean to great effect.”

Filling out the list of winners is Brad Lafreniere, CCLP, of United Farmers of Alberta.

“I’m extremely proud to have won this award – my father actually earned his designation from CITT. Most of my 20 years in the business was in warehousing, and I knew earning my CCLP would give me more robust, integrated knowledge. I also really appreciated being able to continue pursuing my career while taking courses at the same time.”

Along with the Academic Award Winners, CITT is proud to release the names of the 2014-15 Honour Roll – students who earned a grade of 80% or higher in a CITT course. The full list of 331 honour roll scholars can be viewed here .

The full list of Academic Award Winners is:

Gregory Shnerer

Charles Laferle Memorial Award

For the highest combined mark in Transportation Systems & Logistics Processes

