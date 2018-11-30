CIFFA names new exectutive director

Etobicoke, ON – Following the September 24 announcement that CIFFA Executive Director Ruth Snowden will retire from full time employment at the association by mid-2019, the Executive Committee of the board has now reached a decision in its succession-planning.

Bruce Rodgers steps down as President of the Board of Directors. He has joined the Secretariat staff as the incoming Executive Director of CIFFA. The Board has approved a six-month overlap, and Rodgers will share duties with current Executive Director Ruth Snowden until her retirement in 2019.

In a separate announcement, at its Board of Directors meeting November 27 in Toronto, CIFFA announced the appointment of Troy Cowen, Chief Operating Officer at Maltacourt Global Logistics, as President of the Board.

Cowen has been a member of the CIFFA Board of Directors since 2012. He has been on the Executive Committee of the Board for several years, first as Treasurer for two years and most recently in the position of Vice President I. He has spent over 30 years in the industry and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role.

“I am pleased to be able to step into the President’s role now,” Cowen said, “especially in the association’s 70thanniversary year and following the excellent celebrations at the 70th Anniversary Conference. My leadership will concentrate on continuity of focus on three foundation pillars: Education, Advocacy and Membership.”