CIFFA hands out annual awards

Toronto, ON — The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) handed out the 2018 Donna Letterio Leadership and Canadian Young Freight Forwarder of the Year awards at the association’s annual Central Region FCA Gala dinner April 12 at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

The winner of the 2018 Donna Letterio Leadership Award, Lucia Pinheiro, is currently the President and Country Manager for Damco Canada, responsible for both Operations and all business development. Pinheiro has been in this role since April 2013.

Every year CIFFA offers an award to a young freight forwarder who best demonstrates industry knowledge and skills to become a true international freight forwarding professional in the future. After a review process of industry experience and a written dissertation demonstrating technical knowledge, CIFFA is pleased to announce that Kendyl Baptiste of Bolloré Logistics Canada is the 2018 Canadian Young Freight Forwarder of the Year award recipient.

Following her university studies in physical and health education, Baptiste started her full-time employment in the freight forwarding industry 6 years ago, although she was exposed to the industry for more than 13 years. While working, she completed the CIFFA Certificate and Advanced Certificate courses in which she received Job Nicoli Education Award in 2016 and the George Kuhn Award in 2017. Although her main background is ocean imports, she also has experience handling air import shipments along with quoting ocean/air imports and air exports. Baptiste is also qualified to handle air and ocean dangerous goods shipments.

She is currently transitioning into a supervisor role, as ocean import supervisor at Bolloré Logistics. She looks forward to developing her leadership skills and to expanding her knowledge of the industry.

Baptiste will further represent Canada in the Americas regional competition and if selected as the Americas regional winner, she will receive an expense-paid trip to the 2018 FIATA World Congress in Delhi, India where she will compete for the 2018 FIATA Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year Award. We wish her good luck and look forward to being part of her freight forwarding journey.

CIFFA introduced the annual Donna Letterio Leadership Award in December 2015. The award is granted annually in memory of former CIFFA President Donna Letterio, who passed away in August 2013. The award recognizes a woman in the global freight logistics sector who has demonstrated, as Donna did, professionalism, commitment, leadership and a passion for excellence in her career and in her life. Along with this award CIFFA presents a cheque for $1000 to Bladder Cancer Canada.

It can certainly be said Pinheiro is committed to her role, and to adding value wherever she can. She began her career in the transportation and logistics industry when she was selected to join

the Maersk International Shipping Education (MISE) Management Trainee Program. Upon completion of the program with Maersk Line, Pinheiro joined Maersk Logistics in Canada.

She was later expatriated to Singapore for Maersk Logistics to lead a supply chain client implementation in Asia Pacific. She has had the opportunity to work globally on all continents with some of the largest organizations – retailers, apparel, lifestyle, automotive, and government, and continues to maintain long standing relationships with her customers and teams.

She sits on the board of the Sunshine Foundation supporting children with disabilities across Canada have a dream come true. She’s part of the Covenant House Executive Sleep Out raising over 5K for homeless youth in the Toronto area, and sits on the board of the Toronto Transportation Club sponsoring three scholarships annually.

Prior to her role in Canada Lucia was working in the Middle East as the Cluster Chief Operating Officer for Damco. She was responsible for the overall operations for airfreight, ocean freight, warehousing and Value Added Services. During her time in the Middle East she was also responsible for all Government and Defense Operations and Account Management for the Middle East and Africa.

Before moving to Dubai, Pinheiro lived and worked in Singapore for 10 years. In her last 5 years in Asia, she co-founded and ran the specialized logistics training company Rasmussen and Simonsen International (RSI). She customized training programs in the areas of industry fundamentals, value selling and customer service in the logistics industry.

Lucia previously worked with Exel Logistics managing implementations for global clients with complex shipping requirements. Her role was to establish implementation methodologies and to ensure value was created for clients during transitions.

She has a BA from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from California State University. She currently lives in Toronto but also has a home in the Azores where she has family roots.