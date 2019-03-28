CIFFA announces winner of Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year

Toronto, ON — Every year, CIFFA offers an award to a young freight forwarder who best demonstrates industry knowledge and skills to become a true international freight forwarding professional in the future.

After a review process of industry experience and a written dissertation demonstrating technical knowledge, CIFFA is pleased to announce that Rachael van Harmelen is the 2019 Canadian Young Freight Forwarder of the Year award recipient.

Rachael graduated from the University of Toronto in 2009 with an Honours Bachelor of Arts in International Studies. She worked as a Senior Associate in Sales at Standard Life for four years developing a solid background in the insurance industry. She moved to Paris, France to learn French and work for a start-up company, where she developed her interest in the supply chain industry.

She came back to Toronto to complete her FITT diploma at Seneca college, which led to her Inside sales role at Panalpina. After 1.5 years, she’s moved on to Business Unit Sales Manager, which is her current position. She specialized in the Trans-Pacific trade lane, where she’s excelled in a short time.

Rachael is also being considered a competitor for the FIATA Americas Regional competition. She will have to complete a second dissertation (she has completed a dissertation on an import scenario and she will now do one on an export scenario). If she wins, she will then be invited to the FIATA World Congress in Cape Town, South Africa to compete against all the regional winners.