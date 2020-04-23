Christmas-level parcel volumes resulting in delays as Canada Post continues to deliver

Ottawa, ON — With many Canadians isolating at home and shopping more online, Canada Post is now processing and delivering parcels at levels only experienced during the busiest weeks of the Christmas season.

Canada Post is advising customers across the country to expect delays with their parcel deliveries. The heavy incoming parcel volumes, combined with the important safety measures we’ve implemented in our processing facilities, mean it is taking longer to process. Those measures include physical distancing in facilities that were never designed for keeping people two metres apart.

“We continue to operate across the country and have been delivering in record numbers,” read a statement from Canada Post. “For example, on Monday April 20, we delivered more than 1.8 million parcels to Canadians. That’s similar to the biggest delivery days we see during the Christmas season. Customers should continue to track their parcels online through canadapost.ca or the Canada Post app.”