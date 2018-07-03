Chamber of Marine Commerce appoints new chairman and Board Directors

Ottawa, ON — The Chamber of Marine Commerce (CMC) announced the appointment of a new chair and six new directors to the Board effective June 22, 2018. Allister Paterson, Chief Operating Officer, CSL Group, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

CMC President Bruce R. Burrows said: “We’re delighted to have Allister on board as our new Chairman. Allister has a wealth of experience in leadership roles at Canadian ship operator companies and other global transportation businesses. His insight will be invaluable as the CMC continues to advocate for harmonized and competitive policy and regulation that recognizes the marine transportation system’s significant advantages in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence, Coastal and Arctic regions.”

Allister joined CSL as President of Canada Steamship Lines in January 2015 and took on the role of Chief Operating Officer, CSL Group, in January 2017. He has over 20 years’ experience in the transportation industry, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer of Finnair. Prior to joining Finnair, he was President and CEO of Seaway Marine Transport.

Six new Board members have also been appointed, including:

SUJIT SANYAL, Chief Operating Officer, Stelco Holdings Inc.

CARSTEN BREDIN, Vice-President, Grain Merchandising, Richardson International

JIM REZNIK, Director of Logistics – North America, St. Marys Cement – Votorantim Cimentos

SCOTT BRAVENER, Co-President & COO, Rand Logistics / Lower Lakes Towing

WESLEY NEWTON, Senior Vice-President – Corporate Development and General Counsel, Algoma Central Corporation

WILLIAM D. FRIEDMAN, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority

Burrows added: “These new appointments reflect the growing diversity of the Chamber’s membership and showcase the impact that marine shipping has on the wider North American industry and business community. We are pleased to have such a breadth of expertise and skills to assist the association’s executive team in the future development of its operations and government relations agenda.” The CMC would also like to thank outgoing Chair Wayne Smith for his leadership during the Chamber’s merger with the Canadian Shipowners Association and the transition process to the new CMC. Wayne’s years of experience and knowledge were pivotal to the success of this transition and the strong, united industry association that has emerged.