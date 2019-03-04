CEVA Logistics expands global partnership with IKEA 

Baar, Switzerland — CEVA Logistics and IKEA celebrated the opening of a new Customer Distribution Center (CDC) at Staten Island on the US east coast. Under a five-year deal to provide warehouse management and fulfilment services, CEVA will manage the 975,000 sq ft (906,000 sq m) site.

Built on a previously vacant 200 acre piece on land on the west shore of Staten Island, the focus of the new CDC will be on delivering items to customers who order products online or purchase larger items at an IKEA store or Planning Studio for home delivery. The facility is already fully operational and works seven days a week.

Brett Bissell, CEVA’s Chief Operating Officer, Contract Logistics, who represented the company at the recent Grand Opening, told the audience: “We have developed an excellent working relationship with IKEA where we have focused on the cultural alignment between our two companies so that we can deliver the operational excellence IKEA demands every time.

“We’ve used our logistics expertise to design and deliver solid solutions which specifically meet your needs and enable this huge facility to run effectively. We then combine the skills and experience of our operations managers and supply chain designers to make the building work for you on a day-to-day basis.”

“We are proud to partner with CEVA logistics to operate our new Staten Island fulfilment center, which has brought 200 new jobs in the market,” said Tanja Dysli, Customer Fulfillment Manager, IKEA Retail U.S. “The new facility will help meet the delivery needs of our New York-area customers whether they are shopping in our stores, the IKEA Planning Studio or online.”

CEVA and IKEA have worked together since 2015 with successful working partnerships in the UK and Australia.