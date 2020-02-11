CEVA Logistics embarks on electric vehicle trial in London

Ashby-de-la-Zouch, UK — CEVA Logistics is using its Urban Distribution Hub at Dartford, Kent to undertake an electric vehicle trial for lorries delivering into central London. It also has become the first partner in Tevva’s electrify initiative, which aims to support companies to research electric vehicle technology for the supply chain. Using real-world operational data, it aims to offer practical solutions for companies looking to use electric vehicles in their fleets.

The overall aim of this three to six-month trial is to find ways to reduce the impact of commercial vehicles in air, noise and congestion. Two 12 tonne vehicles will operate from Dartford to provide daily, central London deliveries to Guys & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. One of the vehicles has a chill/refrigeration unit within it, and the other is a standard layout truck.

The telematics-based data produced by the trial will enable both CEVA Logistics and Tevva to accurately understand how the vehicles can be used in the future to meet customer demands. All the research generated by the trial and the Tevva electrify initiative as a whole will be used to shape the next steps around the introduction of more electric vehicles and of what type into the company’s fleet.

“With this ambitious trial and partnership, CEVA Logistics contributes to the CMA CGM Group’s leadership in the energy transition of the industry, with a strategy combining operational performance and environmental excellence,” said CEVA Logistics CEO Mathieu Friedberg. “We look forward to other like-minded companies joining us on the path to environmental excellence.”