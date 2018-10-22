CEVA Logistics and British Gypsum introducing 85 new Volvo trucks

Ashby-de-la-Zouch, UK — CEVA Logistics and British Gypsum have introduced a brand new fleet of 85 high-specification Volvo tractor units. The new fleet will support its efforts in delivering a safe and sustainable transport network. CEVA will immediately start operating the new fleet. It will transport British Gypsum’s interior lining systems from five specialist manufacturing sites to more than 3,500 stockists throughout the UK.

The high specification vehicles promote best-in-industry safety features such as extra-low ride height for reducing blind spots and increasing visibility levels. CEVA has — in collaboration with British Gypsum and third party suppliers – specified a number of other features which will promote safer trailer changing. These include an advanced camera system, anti-roll and drive away prevention device, full telematics and additional nearside vision panels in the passenger door. All trucks are fully FORS (Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme) Gold compliant. In addition, to provide the best-in-industry safety features, the trucks have audible left turn alarms, mobile CCTV camera systems and anti-spill fuel tanks. CEVA is a FORS Gold carrier while British Gypsum is a CLOCS compliant supplier (Construction Logistics and Community Safety).

Brian Fisher, Distribution Manager for British Gypsum, says: “As a business, we always put safety first and in our case that means keeping our drivers and the communities in which they operate, safe. We have a desire to be the safest road transport network in the UK and these new high-tech, best-in-industry vehicles will help us to achieve that vision.”

Eddie Aston, CEVA Logistics Managing Director UK, Ireland and Nordics, adds: “We have a very close working relationship with British Gypsum where we share the same goals and ideals for the safety of the equipment we operate. These new Volvo trucks enable us to deliver the best possible service to our customer’s supply chain while operating to the highest safety standards and delivering on the customer’s sustainable transport requirements.”