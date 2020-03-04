CCLP designation gets digital credential enhancement

Toronto, ON — CITT has released a first-in-industry “digital credential” for its CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation. The digital credential is fully integrated with email, LinkedIn, as well as many other platforms, and connects to a personal profile for every designation holder, verifying their certification is up-to-date.

“CCLP designation holders have always been proud of their credential” says Pina Melchionna, CITT’s President & CEO. “Every time a new group of professionals earn their CCLP designation, our LinkedIn feeds are just full of pictures of people sharing photos of their paper certificate. This new Digital Credential builds on that feeling of accomplishment, and enhances it in a technology-focused, useful, and practical way.”

The digital credential is also a means for industry to verify a professional has earned the CCLP designation and remains in good standing, as each individual credential is connected to a real-time database of current CITT-Certified Logistics Professionals.

“CCLP is a differentiator in the careers and business relationships for our members. And a verifiable, sharable digital credential means that everyone from clients and customers to hiring managers can know that a person has—and maintains—their certification” added Melchionna.

A social media-friendly, digitally integrated credential also aligns with CITT’s focus on technological improvement, said Chrissy Aitchison, CITT’s Director, Innovation & Strategic Projects. “We’re focused on using leading-edge technology to provide both the best experience for our learners—and the most impactful ways for certified CCLPs to be recognized for their accomplishments.”

“This digital credential is a great encapsulation of our vision – leading the way in professional development with technology, plus putting the credibility and competencies of CITT-Certified Logistics Professionals front-and-center to industry.”

The digital credential page for CCLP can be viewed here. Every CCLP in good standing also has their own personal credential, which they may choose to display on LinkedIn, in their email signature, or across other media.