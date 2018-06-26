CAT appoints new president

Richmond, BC — Canadian Alliance Terminals (CAT) announced the appointment of William McKinnon as president.

McKinnon’s record of leadership spans, supply chain innovation, security and risk mitigation and the development of direct sales software delivery systems. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and has extensive experience in warehousing, freight transport and global forwarding.

CAT is a multiple facility operator delivering innovative logistics solutions to a broad spectrum of Fortune 500-minded brands handling diverse products connecting businesses to markets.