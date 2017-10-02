CAT acquires SLH Transport

Coteau-du-Lac, QC – CAT Holding announced that they have acquired SLH Transport Inc., based in Kingston, Ontario.

According to CAT Holding President, Daniel Goyette, “We have been looking for an opportunity like this since the acquisition of Group Express Groupex Inc. in Alexandria this past January. The purchase of the assets of SLH fits our model well and gives us an enormous boost in capacity and coverage for North American markets.

A spokesperson for CAT Holding states, “An agreement has been finalized. We see the SLH brand and existing organizational structure continuing relatively unchanged. Current SLH President, Paul Cooper will continue at the helm reporting directly to Mr. Goyette.”

Both C.A.T. and SLH are primarily truckload carriers. Today’s Trucking recently ranked SLH as #13 in their Top 100 carriers. The combined fleet of both companies will easily put them in the top 7 or 8th position of Canada’s Top 100. This consolidation of equipment and human resources translates to greater job security for employees and creates 3 times the capacity compared to C.A.T.‘s fleet previous to the purchase.

SLH was previously owned by Sears Canada Inc. who filed for protection in June of this year. SLH employees can now breathe a sigh of relief that the very stable CAT Holding has taken ownership of the assets and will continue to serve customers with the seasoned team employed by SLH. C.A.T. and SLH have many customers in common which will make for a smooth transition to the larger and more capable entity.

Mr. Goyette of Cat Holdings and Mr. Cooper of SLH jointly stated, “We would like to thank all of the dedicated employees at SLH for their continued hard work through these recent times of turbulence. We wish you all great success in our future together with what we think will be an extremely strong union of two highly service orientated and focused companies.”