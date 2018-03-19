Carrier Transicold and Singamas introduce new refrigerated container

Shanghai, China — PrimeLINE ONR, a new refrigerated shipping container developed through a joint initiative of Carrier Transicold and Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. was announced this week at Intermodal Asia 2018. The PrimeLINE ONE container provides the benefits of the industry’s best selling container refrigeration system but assembled on-site in a streamlined assembly process. Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp.

The PrimeLINE ONE refrigerated container provides an alternative to the traditional approach of bolting a complete refrigeration system to the front end of an insulated shipping container. Instead, refrigeration system components are assembled into custom-configured Singamas containers in a new Carrier Transicold factory located adjacent to Singamas’ new refrigerated container facility in Qingdao, China.

“With its all-in-one design, the PrimeLINE ONE refrigerated container is the result of a streamlined assembly process, which can provide optimized lead times, based on the location,” said Willy Yeo, director of marketing, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “Ultimately, our objective with this introduction is to provide customers with expanded options for the best refrigerated container solution according to their needs and preferences.”

Andy Chan, executive director and chief operating officer, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. said, “The PrimeLINE ONE program has been a great opportunity for Singamas to combine our container design and manufacturing proficiency with Carrier Transicold’s expertise in container refrigeration system engineering. The resulting PrimeLINE ONE container aligns our manufacturing processes to produce a different approach to making a complete refrigerated container.”