Carrier Transicold rolls out new truck refrigeration units

Athens, GA — Three new models have been added to Carrier Transicold’s Supra series of diesel-powered truck refrigeration units.

“These next-generation Supra units deliver improved capacities more efficiently, while using less fuel and refrigerant,” said Scott Parker, product manager, truck products, Carrier Transicold.

“The new design reduces sound output by as much as 3 decibels relative to earlier models, making the new Supra series especially well-suited for nighttime urban deliveries. It also trims weight, resulting in units that weigh five to nine per cent less than comparable competitive units.”

Joining the Supra S6 model, which was introduced in 2019, are the S7, S8 and S9 models, providing solutions for trucks ranging from 10 to 28 feet in length. Using about 50 per cent less refrigerant, all four models provide greater cooling capacity than prior models — up to 20 per cent more, depending on model and operating conditions.

“Improved efficiency means fuel economy is significantly improved,” Parker added. “For example, a Supra S7 unit consumes about 37% less fuel than its predecessor. When parked and operating on electric standby power, models in the new Supra series deliver refrigeration capacities that approach or are equal to their capacities when engine-driven, surpassing some competitive products, which can lose up to a quarter of their capacity when running on electric standby.”

The new Supra series also integrates with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions telematics offering, enabling remote monitoring and control of the refrigeration system, GPS location data, geofencing and many more capabilities.