Carrier/broker selects supply chain visibility platform

Chicago, IL and Van Buren, AR — USAT Capacity Solutions and FourKites announced that USAT has selected FourKites as its exclusive real-time freight visibility partner.

“Our goal as a company is to drive growth through excellent customer experiences. FourKites has helped in that effort by giving us access to the industry’s richest set of supply chain data across all of our service offerings,” said George Henry, SVP of Logistics, USAT Capacity Solutions. “Using the FourKites Visibility Cloud, FourKites’ Partner Hub and Lane Connect, we can now run a smarter and more efficient operation, while simultaneously improving service levels for our shipping customers. We’re already seeing marked improvements in onboarding, on-time delivery, dwell, utilization, and customer satisfaction — and we’re just getting started.”

Deployment began in December of 2019, and USAT tracking was up and running within four weeks due to FourKites’ ability to integrate seamlessly within USAT’s existing technology environment and to rapidly provide the organization with visibility into both its asset and asset-light services. USAT is deploying the technology in all of its business units, whether powered by company-owned assets, or partner carrier assets.

“We are thrilled to be chosen by USAT Capacity Solutions, a company that has distinguished itself for its ability to offer a comprehensive portfolio of dedicated assets, flexible capacity solutions, and specialty services,” said Jason Eversole, head of carrier product strategy at FourKites. “USAT selected FourKites for our superior technology and data set, as well as our commitment to serving shippers, carriers and brokers, alike. We look forward to an ongoing collaboration that will uncover new ways of leveraging real-time freight data to benefit USAT and everyone else in the FourKites network.”