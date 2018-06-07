CargoM presents annual report

Montreal, QC — Cargo Montreal (CargoM), the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, presented its 2017-2018 report at its annual general meeting of members, to more than one hundred people. Over the last twelve months, it has carried out a large number of initiatives to improve the fluidity of the movement of goods and to promote the city as a hub of freight transport and logistics.

“We are very pleased to present the annual report of the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, which this year is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the start of its work. The past five years have been full of achievements and we have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the activities of the Greater Montreal hub. CargoM has definitely fulfilled its mission of bringing together community stakeholders around common goals and concerted actions. The members and full-time team worked very hard on a range of projects contributing to Greater Montreal’s economic development,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director of CargoM.

2017-2018 highlights include:

Second edition of Career Days in Transportation and Logistics with more than 1,500 participants and close to 50 companies at Alexandra Pier, organized in partnership with Emploi-Québec de l’île de Montréal.

Membership on the following committees: Sustainable Mobility Policy of the Ministry of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transportation Electrification (MTMDET); Conseil Emploi Métropole; Transport Committee of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal; the Industrial Port Zone Committees of Montreal, Contrecœur-Varennes and Sainte-Catherine.

Meetings with several foreign organizations on transportation issues, including experts from Germany, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Organization of a Smart Fluidity Workshop as part of the City and Port of Antwerp Mission.

Establishment, with partners in the sector, of a pilot project on extending the opening hours of the Port of Montreal’s

Receipt of Freight Transport Award by the Association québécoise des transports at its AQTr Grand Prix of Excellence in Transportation Awards Gala for a project on measuring and improving the fluidity of truck transport carried out in collaboration with CIRRELT (Interuniversity Research Centre on Enterprise Networks, Logistics and Transportation).

Participation in Cargo Logistics Canada Expo and Conference, the SIAL Canada food conference and the Salon de l’immigration et l’intégration au Québec.

Continuation of implementation and updating of technological tools to improve the flow of traffic in Greater Montreal (Cargo Mobile, Ottoview and SPI-LI).

Carrying out studies related to fluidity (trucking sector, terminals and short distance freight transport)

CargoM’s Annual Report 2017-2018 can be viewed by clicking here.

Election of Board members for 2018-2019 Chair Sylvie Vachon President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority Vice-Chair Madeleine Paquin President and CEO, Logistec Corporation Treasurer Frédéric Chevallier Vice-President, Eastern Region, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd. Member of Executive Committee Marc Cadieux President and CEO, Quebec Trucking Association Directors Stéphane Chevigny President, Intersand Nathalie Drouin Executive Director, KHEOPS and Professor, UQAM Julien Dubreuil General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc. Michael Fratianni President and CEO, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership Marc Gagnon Director, Government Affairs and Regulatory Compliance, Fednav Limited Jacques Grégoire Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ Michael Grier Vice President, Global Logistics, Dorel Industries Stéphane Lapierre Vice-President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal Jean-Robert Lessard Vice-President, Public Affairs and Government Relations, Groupe Robert Stéphane Morency President and CEO, Maritime Employers Association Charles Raymond President and CEO, Ray-Mont Logistics Darren Reynolds Director Norman Tam Executive Vice-President, MSC (Canada) Inc. Laurent Tourigny President, Trac-World Freight Services Inc. Patrick Turcotte President, TYT Group Martin Trépanier Co-director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal To be determined Canadian Pacific (CP)

“I welcome the involvement of all the members of our Board of Directors, which this year is growing to more fully represent our field. Their work is mission-critical. Over the years it has allowed us to gain undeniable know-how and credibility in the transportation and logistics sector, with government authorities and with the public,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of CargoM’s Board of Directors.