CargoM presents annual report

Montreal, QC — Cargo Montreal (CargoM), the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, presented its 2017-2018 report at its annual general meeting of members, to more than one hundred people. Over the last twelve months, it has carried out a large number of initiatives to improve the fluidity of the movement of goods and to promote the city as a hub of freight transport and logistics.
“We are very pleased to present the annual report of the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, which this year is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the start of its work. The past five years have been full of achievements and we have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the activities of the Greater Montreal hub. CargoM has definitely fulfilled its mission of bringing together community stakeholders around common goals and concerted actions. The members and full-time team worked very hard on a range of projects contributing to Greater Montreal’s economic development,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director of CargoM.
2017-2018 highlights include:
CargoM’s Annual Report 2017-2018 can be viewed by clicking here.
|Election of Board members for 2018-2019
|Chair
|Sylvie Vachon
|President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority
|Vice-Chair
|Madeleine Paquin
|President and CEO, Logistec Corporation
|Treasurer
|Frédéric Chevallier
|Vice-President, Eastern Region, Kuehne + Nagel Ltd.
|Member of Executive Committee
|Marc Cadieux
|President and CEO, Quebec Trucking Association
|Directors
|Stéphane Chevigny
|President, Intersand
|Nathalie Drouin
|Executive Director, KHEOPS and Professor, UQAM
|Julien Dubreuil
|General Manager, Termont Montreal Inc.
|Michael Fratianni
|President and CEO, Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership
|Marc Gagnon
|Director, Government Affairs and Regulatory Compliance, Fednav Limited
|Jacques Grégoire
|Portfolio Manager, Fonds de solidarité FTQ
|Michael Grier
|Vice President, Global Logistics, Dorel Industries
|Stéphane Lapierre
|Vice-President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal
|Jean-Robert Lessard
|Vice-President, Public Affairs and Government Relations, Groupe Robert
|Stéphane Morency
|President and CEO, Maritime Employers Association
|Charles Raymond
|President and CEO, Ray-Mont Logistics
|Darren Reynolds
|Director
|Norman Tam
|Executive Vice-President, MSC (Canada) Inc.
|Laurent Tourigny
|President, Trac-World Freight Services Inc.
|Patrick Turcotte
|President, TYT Group
|Martin Trépanier
|Co-director, CIRRELT, Université de Montréal
|To be determined
|Canadian Pacific (CP)
“I welcome the involvement of all the members of our Board of Directors, which this year is growing to more fully represent our field. Their work is mission-critical. Over the years it has allowed us to gain undeniable know-how and credibility in the transportation and logistics sector, with government authorities and with the public,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of CargoM’s Board of Directors.
